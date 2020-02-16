|
Fred L. Brantingham, 83, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, at the Providence Transitional Care Center in Anchorage.
He was born November 21, 1936 in Mansfield, OH to Fred B. and Georgia Brantingham. Shortly after graduating from Mansfield High School in 1954, he enlisted in the Air Force and then received an officer commission and his wings, flying fighters in the Far East.
Upon his return from Japan, while stationed in Illinois, he met his wife. On June 9, 1962, he married Martha (Marty) Larkin and that began an adventure lasting almost 58 years. Many moves were made over Fred's military career. From flying airplanes, to playing an integral part of bringing the Titan II Missile Program on active status for the Air Force, to military professional schools, both as a student and faculty member; acquiring his bachelor and master degrees along the way and lastly in 1973 to Eielson Air Force Base, where he was the base comptroller.
Upon retirement from the Air Force in 1976, Fred went to work for the Fairbanks Municipal System as their Comptroller and often Acting General Manager. Over the next several years his management/organizational skills allowed him to help many struggling businesses/organizations get back on their feet financially. A book could be written of his lifetime accomplishments.
After the "coat and tie" was retired, Fred built Marty and his dream cabin on the Goodpaster River, a place he dearly loved for over 20 years. Opportunities to work with various youth organizations brought him great joy with a sense of encouragement that he was encouraging and helping them grow into productive and community minded adults. He felt his community had given him much, so he gave back as he was a volunteer EMT and firefighter. Still not ready to be idle in his senior years, at the age of 63, he was certified as a scuba diver. He also enjoyed biking, and on his 80th birthday, he rode 80 miles. HAM radio was also a hobby that he enjoyed over the years.
Fred and Marty were blessed with two children: a son, Eric, lives in Parker, Colorado; their daughter, Tonya, died in 1981. Fred is also predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert.
Services will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Cornerstone Church, 10431 Brayton Drive, Anchorage. Burial with military honors will be at Fort Richardson National Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers please gift a . Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 221432, Anchorage, AK 99522.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 16, 2020