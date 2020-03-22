|
Fred Paul Shulski, Sr.
Fred Paul Shulski, Sr., age 81, of Goodyear, Arizona, died March 9, 2020, in Goodyear. He was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, the youngest of two children born to Walter and Anna Shulski. Fred was a humble man who blessed the lives of all he came in contact with. He began working at a young age as a delivery boy for his family's grocery store. He worked his way through college lathing pipes and working in the John Mansfield asbestos plant. Fred always claimed that experience combined with schooling produced the greatest knowledge. He attended Franklin and Marshall College before he obtained his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania. Dental school not only provided him with a degree but gave him a bride, Anna Sinkovich, who was in nursing school.
Fred served in the U.S. Army for 33 years as a pediatric dentist, achieving the rank of colonel. Wherever he was stationed, Anna and the family followed. They enjoyed every new base, but they were especially fond of their time in Germany and Alaska. Fred was an exceptional military leader, earning respect and admiration from all his subordinates and those he worked with. He saw the true worth of each individual that he met and readily showed his appreciation and regard for them. As a result, Fred made many life-long friends, even among his German neighbors. He retired from the Army in 1993 and began working in private practice. He kept a schedule that allowed him to work as well as indulge in his favorite pastimes of hunting and fishing for the next 20 years.
Fred was a wonderful husband and father. He was good with his hands and often liked to make repairs and fix things. He had a vast array of tools because it was important to be prepared for any circumstance that might arise. As a result, Cub Scout and Boy Scout projects were always fun to work on. His hands-on tutoring taught his sons many vital lessons. They learned to always be prepared, to carry a handkerchief and a pocket-knife, and to treat everyone with grace and good humor. Fred was a member of St. John Vianney, a Fourth Degree Knight of The Knights of Columbus, a member of the Fraternal Order of Elks and the American Legion.
Fred is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anna Marie Shulski; sons, Fred Shulski, Jr. and his wife Melissa, and John Shulski and his wife, Martha; and five grandchildren, Hannah, Paul, Claire, Dmitri and Edmund. A rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 539 E. La Pasada Blvd., Goodyear, AZ 85338. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids, or , Memphis, Tennessee, www.stjude.org.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 22, 2020