April 5, 1937-April 18, 2019

Our dear uncle and cousin, Fred (Paul) Stephens, of Stevens Village, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019, after two strokes. Uncle told his friend and caretaker, Maria Griffin, and his advocate, Brenda, that he was tired and wanted to go home to heaven. Uncle laid down to rest. Some close relatives were at his bedside, and he peacefully went to be with the Lord a few days later.

Paul grew up in Stevens Village in the traditional Athabascan lifestyle with his brothers, cousins and the whole village family. Paul, being an avid boater, traveled to all the neighboring villages during summer by a fast, well-trained, family dog team in winter, which was also the kid's favorite dog teams to choose from during spring carnival. Paul was uncle to all the youngsters in the village. He gave many youngsters dancing lessons around the hall. Paul lived in Fairbanks for the latter part of his life. He was a lifelong subsistence trapper, hunter and fisherman, and he was also a seasonal fire fighter.

Paul is preceded in death by his grandparents, Old Stephen and Annie Stephens; father, Linus Stephens; mother, Minnie Stephens; brothers, Truman Stephens, Clifton Stevens and Gilbert Stephens; his paternal aunts, Lucy John, Jennie Pitka, Lena George; his paternal uncle, Timothy Stephens; his maternal aunts, Ellen Adams, and Lillian Pitka; and paternal uncles, Kilbourne George, Russell Simon Sr. and Thomas George; also his infant sisters Mary and Mildred and brother Peter Stephens. He is survived by his brother Willie Stevens and numerous relatives from both sides of the family throughout the Interior.

Paul's friends were the belated Ethel Joseph, of Beaver, and belated Sarah John, of Venetie. He was well known all over the Interior.

Viewing followed by a service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St. He will go home to Stevens Village afterwards. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary