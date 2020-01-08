|
Freddie "Sonny" Allen Mixon, 36, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, in Anchorage, surrounded by his loved ones.
Freddie was born Dec. 13, 1983, in Fairbanks, to Celcilia Santiago and Robert Mixon. Freddie was raised in Galena and Fairbanks until he moved to Anchorage in 2002, where he spent the last 17 years raising his four children.
Freddie's children were his world, his pride and joy, there was nothing he wouldn't do for them. Freddie enjoyed watching movies and playing games with his children as well as making everyone laugh around him. What he loved most in this world was being a father and spending time with his children, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Erma Linda Charles; grandpa, Freddie Nollner, and sister, Inez Erma Marie Santiago. He is survived by his mother, Cecilia Santiago, Christine Ely (Melissa's mom); father, Robert Mixon; sisters, Bonnie Fike (Gerald), Amy Kirkman (Mixon); brothers, Lane Mixon, Donald Luellen (in-law); beloved, Melissa Ely; children, Julius, Joshua, Kaylee and Nevaeh Mixon; as well as numerous relatives in Fairbanks, Anchorage, Huslia, Florida, Utah and extended family in Fairbanks and Anchorage.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 8, 2020