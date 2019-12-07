|
|
Longtime North Pole resident Gail Tilton passed away Nov. 3, 2019, in Anacortes, Washington, after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Gail will be remembered as a generous, kind, smart, witty, fun-loving and beautiful soul who will be missed terribly by her husband, her family and countless friends.
Gail was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Randall Jacobs Jr. ("Jake") and Ellen Sansburn ("Sandy") Jacobs. The Jacobs family, which also included Gail's older brother Randy, was a military family and they were stationed in various states throughout the country, as well as in Oslo, Norway, which was their favorite three-year stint. When Jake retired in 1961, he and Sandy decided the family would move sight unseen to Anchorage because it was almost the same latitude as Oslo. They packed up their belongings and drove in two cars from Dallas, Texas, all the way to Anchorage. The family rode out the 1964 earthquake, and the family joke (which Gail denied) was that Gail was napping and slept through the whole thing.
Gail graduated from East High School in Anchorage in 1966. She followed her brother's footsteps and attended college at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, graduating in 1971. It was in her freshman year that Gail was introduced by her brother to his high school friend and UAF roommate Bill Tilton, and thus began their 53-year love affair, and they married in 1972.
After Bill returned from service in Vietnam, the young couple purchased land in North Pole. They lived in a small house, affectionately called "the hovel," which they shared with a menagerie of animals including dogs, cats, a boreal owl, a turtle, snakes and mice to feed Bill's numerous falcons. Over the years, they designed and built their home on the property.
Gail had a series of jobs after graduating from college, including several years at a liquor store where she became quite a wine aficionado. She eventually found her niche as a librarian for the kindergarten through second grade students at Anderson Elementary School on Eielson Air Force Base, where she worked for many years until she retired.
Gail had a wide circle of close friends in North Pole, Fairbanks and Anchorage, and had many and varied interests. She was a talented craftswoman, excelling at sewing and quilting, beading and origami, among other things. She was an avid and regular participant in yoga classes. Gail was also a voracious reader.
Gail had a very close relationship with her brother Randy. Their mother, Sandy, often remarked that her greatest accomplishment was that her children loved each other and got along so well. Gail visited Randy and his wife Barb several times a year in Anchorage, and became a beloved friend of their friends. She was also the number one fan of Randy's and Barb's softball team.
After Gail's parents passed, she kept their home in Anacortes, Washington, where she and Bill hoped to retire eventually. Over the past few years, they began spending more and more time there, and they were in Anacortes when Gail was stricken. Their close friend Ron Clarke was visiting at the time, and has been a tremendous support to Bill since Gail's passing.
Gail was predeceased by her parents, Randall and Sandy Jacobs; her paternal aunt, Mary Jane Clark and her husband E.B. "Jiggs" Clark; and her nephew, Cyrus Tilton. She is survived by her husband and sweetheart of over 50 years, Bill Tilton; her brother, Randy Jacobs and his wife Barb Malchick; her brother-in-law, Pat Tilton and his wife Sally Tilton; her nephew, Nathan Tilton; and countless friends in North Pole, Fairbanks and Anchorage.
A celebration of life will be held in North Pole in the spring. For friends and family in Anchorage, a celebration will be held at her brother's house on Dec. 14.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 7, 2019