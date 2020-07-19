1/
Gary Bodenstadt's celebration of life has been rescheduled for Aug. 15 at 4 p.m., to be held at the Diesel Doctor. The plan is to start the new nitro burning Alaskan Grizzly he had been working on diligently for the past year at approximately 4:30 p.m. followed by the remembrance presentation, then refiring of the car shortly thereafter.
Due to COVID-19 we are not asking that any food be brought; it will be provided. Masks are recommended, sanitizer provided. Please refrain from attending if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
RSVP to Sue (322-1189) or Angie (322-8349) for planned food and seating.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Jul. 19, 2020.
