Gary Bodenstadt

The celebration of life scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15 for Gary Bodenstadt has been postponed until spring. The family had planned to hold a celebration of life at the Diesel Doctor, with a plan to start the new nitro burning Alaskan Grizzly that Gary had been working on diligently for the past year. That was to be followed by the remembrance presentation, then a refiring of the car shortly thereafter. Information about a rescheduled celebration of life will be provided at a later date.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 14, 2020.
