|
|
Gary Dean Buchholz passed in peace Feb. 18, 2020, at the age of 77.
Gary was born on Nov. 7, 1942, in Bremerton, Washington, the son of Clarence and Ruth Buchholz. Gary was raised on a farm in Cody Wyoming the eldest of five siblings: Harold, Jarold, Shirley, Sandra and Robert.
Enlisting in the U.S. Army at 18, Gary was stationed in Greenland, eventually making his way to Alaska, where he was an avid hunter, spending his youth in the Brooks Range and living and subsistence hunting with the Eskimos in the Arctic on Barter Island. He married Belle in 1979 settling in Fox.
A miner, a pilot, entrepreneur, marksman and inventor, Gary carved a homestead out of the frontier and raised a family, frequently working on the North Slope.
Gary retired out of Local 302 Operators and Engineers in 1996 and has been a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church until the day of his passing. Gary worked hard everyday of his life and never lost his sharp wit or sense of humor.
Gary was preceded in death by his first wife, Belle, with whom he had three children, and his parents. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Bunga; his three sons, Jeffery Justin, and Caleb; his daughter, Jennifer (Randy); and his grandchildren, Gavin, Belle, Xander and Paisley.
Gary's funeral service will be held at Fairbanks SDA Church, located at 1811 Farmers Loop Road, Fairbanks. Viewing is at 5 p.m. and service will begin at 6 p.m.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 22, 2020