Gary L. Manns, 62 of Fairbanks, passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at Chong Hua Hospital, in Cebu City, Philippines. Gary's passing was the result of unrecoverable injuries sustained in a motorbike accident. Gary was born Sept. 25, 1957, in St. Paul Minnesota.
Gary came to Fairbanks as the eldest child of the Manns family in 1969. He graduated from Lathrop High School in 1974. Following high school, Gary went to work for the State of Alaska as a mechanic where he would spend the next 25 years working at the Fairbanks Peger Road DOT shop. He enjoyed his work and fellow coworkers over his career with DOT.
Following his career with DOT, Gary continued his career as a mechanic joining the 302 Operating Engineers. Gary spent the next 10 years working across the oil fields of Prudhoe Bay to the Red Dog and Pogo gold mines and as far away as the Russian Territorial island of Shikotan
Gary worked hard and played just as hard. In his younger days, he enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, trapping, snowmachning and all the things Alaska had to offer. In his semi-retired years when he wasn't working, he would spend his time between Fairbanks and relaxing on a beach somewhere in Hawaii or Mexico, until he found Cebu.
He would spend his time on the beaches and traveling the islands of the Phillipines with his girlfriend of several years. Cebu was Gary's place of happiness.
Gary's daughters and immediate family would attest that Gary was hardworking and the most generous man, who would always help out anyone in need. Gary will be greatly missed by his family and friends; however, his infectious smile and fun-loving personality will be remembered by all.
Proverbs 17:17: "A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity."
Gary is survived by his two daughters, Leslie Johnston and Nicole Manns, as well as his five grandchildren, Brayden Johnston, Parker Johnston, Landon Johnston, Payton Glodo and Zander Glodo; parents, Mick and Cecilia Manns; brothers and sisters, Alan Manns, Cheryl Manns, Brenda McVeigh, Jeff Manns and Monty Manns; nieces and nephews, Randy Bailey, Kyle Motsko, John Schmidt, Brian Schmidt, Dustin Manns, Jordan Manns, Dakota Manns, Jeffrey Manns (Krize), Dillion Manns, Brayden Manns, Austin Manns, Madisen Manns, Connor Manns and Eli Manns.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Cards and condolences may be sent to PO Box 10576, Fairbanks Alaska 99710.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 14, 2020