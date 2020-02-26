|
Gary Michael Brazo, age 75, left the range on Feb. 22, 2020, at Eagles Wings in North Pole for the other side. Gary died of natural causes.
Gary was born to Gilbert Brazo and Caroline (Walters) Brazo on Oct. 7, 1944, in South Bend, Indiana. He was raised in southern Michigan on the "farm" a little east of Niles.
The decade from the early 60s to the early 70s were profound in his youth. After high school, Gary attended Michigan Tech until 1966 when he drafted into the United States Army and took training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. In this time, he and Mary Fischer, the mother of his children, were married.
Gary was assigned as a tank driver in C Co., 2nd Bat., 34th Armored Regiment in the Republic of Vietnam from April 1967 to May 1968. Gary was proud to serve in that war and glad to get back home with only one Purple Heart. His eldest daughter, Amy Kathryn (Brazo) Lanam, was born while he served in Nam.
After his military service, Gary completed his studies at Michigan Tech and took employment in Indianapolis, Indiana, where his younger daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Brazo was born. His daughters are the light of his life. In 1973, Gary moved his family to Fairbanks to attend UAF. He worked on the trans-Alaska Pipeline Project from 1974 to 1976 as an Engineering Geologist. Gary and Mary went their separate ways in 1976.
Gary started his 20 year career with the Department of Highways in 1976 as an Arctic Engineering Geologist. He surely traveled to many places in the Great Land that he would never buy his own ticket to, not even on a bet. Gary enjoyed working with the truly professional engineers at the Department and retired in 1996 to pursue his avocation, collecting old Colts and Springfields.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Amy and Sarah, son-in-law Jack Lanam, grandsons Drake and Jack Lanam, his three brothers, his sister and numerous nephews and nieces in the Midwest.
At his request, there will be no services. His cremated remains will be scattered at the cabin on the West Fork. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tanana Valley Sportsmen's Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 26, 2020