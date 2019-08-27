|
|
Gary Jones lived a life of significance. He passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2019. As a decorated U.S. Army Captain and team leader of the U.S. Army Special Forces, he served his country through four tours of duty in Vietnam. His 24 years of service included 64 missions against Viet Cong insurgents from March to September of 1964 alone. Gary loved to tell "war stories," yet never bragged about his medals, commendations, sacrifices or bravery. He earned the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Silver and Bronze Stars and many other commendations and military honors.
While still in the service, Gary became a nationally-certified physician's assistant in 1976, after serving several years as a medic. When he retired from the military in 1980, Gary worked as a physician's assistant for 18 years at Bassett army Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic, Clear Air Force Base and the North Slope.
Gary retired to Oklahoma where he reconnected with classmate Cyra Hardy, marrying in Dec. 23, 1993, and embarked on many journeys including visiting and golfing in all 50 states. He also spent time with other classmates from Choctaw High School and enjoyed meeting them monthly on "First Fridays" at Don's Alley.
Gary is survived by his brother, Tim, and wife, Anik Regina Jones. He is also survived by six children and their mother, Joan Ann Jones, including Michael Jones; Carolyn Streissguth and husband Stephen Streissguth; Suzanne Jones; Stephanie L. Jones; Timothy Jones and wife Jessica Jones; and Michelle Villalobos and husband Lorenzo Villalobos, and 17 grandchildren.
He is also survived by four step-children and their families, including Susan Hardy Brooks; Sandy Garrison and husband Terral Garrison; Shelly Lansdale and husband Joey Lansdale; and David Hardy and wife Misty Hardy. Gary has 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Full military honors were provided at Sunny Lane Cemetery and a memorial service was held at Louise Pritchard Chapel, First Baptist Church Oklahoma City, N.W. 11th and Robinson.
The family asks in lieu of flowers to please donate to the s Project, The USO, the Fairbanks Foodbank, Paws for Purple Hearts or a .
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 27, 2019