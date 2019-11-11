|
|
Born in Pueblo, Colorado, on Nov. 24, 1957, Gary Wayne Seay joined his parents, Con and Shirley Seay, and his granddaughter, Sweet Baby Rae, in eternity on Oct. 31, 2019. In this life, he answered only to his five kids and their 13 kids. Willow is his oldest daughter and from her he has six grandchildren, Martin, Donald Jr., Margaret, Solomon, Elise and David.
His oldest son is Zachary, and he has three of his grandchildren, Adalynn, Gavin and Ryker. Jared gave Dad hell, and Tyler is dad's golden son. Sierra is Gary's youngest, and she gave him his Sweet Baby Raelise, Elliott, Keira, Raleigh and his unborn grandson. Gary always loved and admired the woman he built a home and family with, Sydney. Gary leaves behind his siblings Connie, Luann, Larry and Adele.
Gary left no stone unturned, no path unexplored and no problem unsolved. He listened to his kids, always knew just what to say, and when to say nothing at all. He was our teacher, cheerleader, counselor and consoler. He taught us to be careless and free and take advantage of every adventure. Dad was our person, and we are his people.
Although devastated, his family is not blindsided. Dad spent his final years in recovery, but his health ultimately failed as a result of the damage to his body from addiction. In his loss, his family hopes to encourage those suffering in addiction to reach out for help and know that respect, recovery and restoration is real and possible.
We extend our gratitude to all those who had a hand in the effort to keep Gary comfortable and stable throughout his last season: Dr. Holmes at Chena Health, the staff at Interior Community Health, the awesome staff at North Pole Family Pharmacy, the emergency room team and doctors, and the nurses on 2 West at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the Hospice team, every caring individual at IAA, Althea at LabCorp., Katrina at Access Alaska and his dear friends Amy and Susie.
A graveside service will be held June 20, 2020. Donations to the Gary Seay Memorial Fund may be made at Alaska USA.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 11, 2019