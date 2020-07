The previously planned memorial for Gaylen E. Searles (aka Wind Drifter) who passed away on Oct. 20, 2019, will now be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. Alaska time via Zoom, an online video conferencing application. Please email to gaylensmemorial@yahoo.com for more information. Local non-Zoomer friends may call at 928 Sixth Ave., Fairbanks, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. for an outdoor gathering.