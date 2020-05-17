|
Gaylen Edward Searles, 88, of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at The Elks Lodge No. 1551, located at 1003 Pioneer Road, Fairbanks, AK 99701. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. to share stories and remembrances.
Gaylen was born on Aug. 8, 1931, in La Grande, Oregon, to Alfred and Adelaide Searles. He graduated from high school in Oregon City, Oregon, in 1949 and served his country as a marine rifleman in Korea. Gaylen attended Eastern Oregon College of Education in La Grande, earning a bachelor's degree in elementary education with a minor in secondary education in 1959. He took that degree and headed north to the new state of Alaska, first teaching in Mentasta Village.
Gaylen earned a master's degree in education from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1964. On Oct. 10, 1971, Gaylen married his longtime friend and sweetheart Jerolee Swalberg Faussett in Anchorage, Alaska. He served in the Alaska education system for many years and retired from the North Slope Borough School District in 1984.
He greatly enjoyed the outdoors and took part in the many activities Alaska has to offer. He was an avid recreational shooter and a founding member of the Golden Heart Shootist Society. He also enjoyed reading, watching old western movies, leatherwork and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Gaylen was a lifelong learner and was always very interested in those around him. His greatest joy was sharing highly entertaining stories. As one lifelong friend put it, "He marched to the beat of his own drum and loved the sound."
In April of 2018, Gaylen was greatly honored to be selected to be a member of The Last Frontier Honor Flight, Mission No. 10, to Washington, D.C. It was the highlight of his year and he spoke of it often.
Gaylen was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Adelaide Searles; sister, Gwen Collier; daughter, Debbie Searles; and nephew, Steve Wells. Gaylen is survived by his wife, Jerolee Searles; daughter, Stephanie Brower and her children, Chris and Sarah; son, Charles and wife Jennifer, their daughters Morgan and Madisyn; son, Issac and his children, Jessica, Ava and Malia; nephews, nieces and many, many friends who were also family.
The family would like to express appreciation to the Hospice of the Tanana Valley for the care they provide to Gaylen and support to his family during his final months. Because of their attention, he was able to stay at home as he wanted.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 17, 2020