Geneva Esther Heuvel, age 94, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, joined her Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening, Sept. 17, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family.
Jean was born on Aug. 6, 1925, in Oregon City, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Heuvel of 70 years.
Jean and her husband were in Fairbanks from 1951-93. Jean was a successful business owner of the Alaskan Floral and Wedding. She loved being surrounded by the beauty and elegance of flowers. Also, she was an active member of P.E.O. Upon retirement in Arizona, Jean served as a Steven's Minister for the Sun Lakes Methodist Church. Traveling was something she loved, and her favorite spot was the big island of Hawaii. Jean and Hank were in Alaska when it became a state and in Hawaii when it was accepted as a state. Jean loved to entertain. Frequently, she would gather friends into her home for champagne and goodies.
She is survived by her two children, Joan Sharp and Doug Heuvel; six granddaughters; many grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. All who knew her will greatly miss her.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to her Hospice of the Valley care team and wonderful caregivers who participated in her comfort which allowed her to remain in her home.
In memory of Jean, the family requests memorial donations be directed to Hospice of the Valley, 2020 E. Woodside Court, Gilbert AZ 85297. Please include Jean Heuvel in the memo if you are writing a check.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 8, 2019