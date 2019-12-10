|
George Franklin Comstock III, passed from this world surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Reno, Nevada.
Jeff was a longtime resident of Fairbanks where he was well known for his first and second restaurant, Don Diego's. He also shared a successful paint contracting business, JEMAR, and for the past 18-plus years, worked at Quality Sales, where he earned top sales awards, gained a second family and learned that he was really good on all sides of the food chain.
Although Jeff's livelihood was spent in Alaska, where he loved hunting and fishing with friends, he looked forward to returning to spending all his time with his first family.
Born Dec. 10, 1949, to George (Frank) and Elizabeth (Betsy) Comstock, Jeff spent the majority of his childhood growing up in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and Northern California. After graduating from Healdsburg High in 1968, Jeff served a four-year term in the U.S. Navy, including Vietnam. He always knew, as the eldest of seven, he would work in the restaurant business and go in the direction of aspiring chef, restaurant owner or food service.
Jeff was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched. He is survived by his brothers, John (Andrea) and Matt (Jennifer); sisters, Mary (Fred) and Dot; nieces, Sierra (Bill), Shienne (Chris), Sequoia (Nick); and nephews, Michael (Julie), Caleb (Morgan) Tony (Britney), Styles (Clare) Franklin, and 16 great nieces and nephews.
Jeff is preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters, Betsy, Judy, Martha Lou; and his brother, Patt Comstock.
Condolences may be sent to 4988 Clearwood Way, Sacramento, CA. 95841.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 10, 2019