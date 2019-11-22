Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St John's Lutheran Church
Palmer, AK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Plumley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Henry Plumley


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Henry Plumley Obituary
George Henry Plumley died at home Nov. 17, 2019. Born Feb. 5, 1966, to Bob and Linda Plumley, George attended Palmer schools and participated in Boy Scouts, achieving Eagle Scout status in 1983.
Attending the University of Alaska Fairbanks, he obtained an undergraduate degree in geography and his masters in GIS analysis. He was a loyal alumnus and an avid Nanook fan.
For 24 years, George did community mapping for the state of Alaska. He was known statewide as the "Mapmaker" and was sought out for this knowledge of GIS and community mapping.
In 2003, George married Chris Herberger and together they lived in downtown Palmer. George volunteered his time behind the scenes, being the key person for timing races at Palmer High and various community fun runs. He and Chris teamed up to assist in computer check-out for multiple charity auctions. Many organizations and individuals asked George to help with their computer upgrades.
A major trait of George's character was positive thinking, and that trait stood the test as he fought cancer for four years. During that fight, he continued to work full time, travel to see the Colorado Rockies play ball, hear the Oak Ridge Boys sing in concert and take his wife berry picking.
George is survived by his wife, Chris Herberger; his parents, Bob and Linda; two sisters, Terrie and Tammy and their families; and
other relatives.
A church service will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to honor George can be sent to the UA Foundation for the George Plumley UAF Geography Fund at 2025 Yukon Drive, Fairbanks, AK 99775.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -