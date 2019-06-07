George Richard Painter passed away May 30, 2019, in Wieser, Idaho. Born July 9, 1926, in Estes, Park Colorado, to Orton and Lois Painter, he was their oldest of four children. In 1935, they moved to Nampa, Idaho, where he graduated high school and worked in farming until World War II, when he enlisted in Merchant Marines through the end of the war.

He returned to Nampa after the war, doing farm jobs and driving trucks for work. He met Arlene Elliott, and they married in 1951. They had six children and continued living in southern Idaho until the marriage ended. He then was in a relationship with partner Elva Huffaker, and they lived together for several years in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho.

He moved to Fairbanks in 1980 and drove trucks on the Dalton Highway and worked on the slope in the oil field until he retired at age 74. He then started trapping with his good friends Jr. and Edd. He stayed doing that until age 88, when he returned to Idaho for health care. He truly enjoyed hunting and trapping with Jr. and Edd in the Minto Flats.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Orton and Lois Painter; brothers, Maurice Painter and Dan Painter; ex-wife Arlene Painter; partner, Elva Huffaker; two children, Don Painter and Lorna Miller. He leaves behind his sister, Bonnie Anderson, of Aberdine, Washington; daughters, Patricia Mellette, of Garden Valley, Idaho, and Deana Newell, of Horseshoe Bend; sons, Richard Painter, of Newplymouth, Idaho, and Mark Painter, of Fairbanks; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren, too many to mention. Special thanks to his friends Jr. and Edd for their friendship to our father.