|
|
George Riley Houghtby, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep due to complications from cancer with his family by his side.
George was born April 22, 1945, in Red Bluff, California, to Ames and Ruth Houghtby. On Jan. 30, 1965, he married his wife of 55 years, Sharon.
George was drafted into the Army and completed two tours in Vietnam.
He was a member of The Moose Lodge in Red Bluff and an honorary lifetime member of he Greater Fairbanks Racing Association.
George was preceded in death by his father, Ames C. Houghtby; mother, Ruth Houghtby; brother, Ames (Junior) Houghtby; and sister, Marlene Klein.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of North Pole; daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Randy Martin, of North Pole; son and daughter-in-law Shawn and Lisa Houghtby, of Ogden, Utah; daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Jason Wenzel, of Queensland, Australia; grandchildren, Brandie and Jimmy Bostic, of Fairbanks, Sam Houghtby, of Burien, Washington, Halaie Tucker, of San Antonio, Texas, Zachary Kosarik, of McMurray, Pennsylvania, Stacey Kimberling, of Queensland, Australia, Mackenzie Crager, of Grants Pass, Oregon; sister Ruthie Houghtby, of Reno, Nevada; and sister and brother-in-law Alice and Ralph Spuhler, of Red Bluff, California.
George retired three years ago from Midstate Equipment in North Pole, where he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic/operator. His passions were gardening and growing the most beautiful flowers. One of his main passions was making molasses cookies from a very old family recipe and handing them out to family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and family gatherings.
George looked forward to Sunday morning breakfast with his great-grandchildren, Daniel and Bailie Pearson. In his last year of life he had a very special caretaker who would loudly tell the doctors they needed to fix her papa - 3-year-old Riley Dawn Bostic.
There will be a gathering of remembrance for close family and friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Fairbanks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Fairbanks Cancer Care Center.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 19, 2020