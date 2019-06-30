Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Myers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald Dale Myers

1935 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email May 31, 1935 - June 12, 2019

Jerry was the oldest child and only son born to Madge and Vern (Bud) Myers on May 31, 1935. He and his younger sister, Nancy, were raised in Bakersfield, California, until 1950, when the family moved to the small town of Riddle in southwest Oregon.



Jerry was a freshman in high school and quickly became best friends with Bud Carter, who had an attractive sister named Darrellene. Darrellene became the love of Jerry's life, and she and Jerry were married Aug. 27, 1955. Jerry worked for the Harbor Plywood Corporation on the survey crew for the next year before starting college at Oregon State University in 1957. After completing his freshman year, he transferred to the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, to pursue a degree in architecture. After the completion of his degree in 1962, Jerry and Darrellene moved to Montana for a short time before moving on to Sacramento, California, where Jerry started his career in architecture. The adventurous pair were then off to Fairbanks in 1968 with the intention of spending "just a year or two," after which they had planned to move back to the Lower 48. They fell in love with Alaska and never looked back.



In the early years in Fairbanks, Jerry was a partner in the architecture firm of Gray, Rogers, Myers and Morgan before going out on his own and starting Architects GDM. GDM eventually expanded to offices in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau. Jerry also owned numerous businesses over the years with his best friend, Vern Boyles.

Jerry and Darrellene spent their summers jet boating the rivers of interior Alaska, fishing out of Valdez or the Gulkana River, or simply hanging out with friends at their cabin on Paxon Lake. In the fall, they and their friends would load up their big boats for the annual moose hunting trip down the Yukon River. Each of these trips was nothing short of a full blown expedition, traveling over 500 miles each way. Jerry loved everything about Alaska and especially about Fairbanks. He never wanted to leave!



Jerry and Darrellene spent some 42 years living in the home they designed and built overlooking the Tanana River. They shared their home with their beloved dogs and spoiled them rotten. He fully enjoyed their great panoramic views of the river and the Alaska Range that they could see on most days from their home. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just before Darrellene passed away in 2015. A more devoted couple there has never been. Jerry passed away peacefully June 12, 2019.



There is no public service planned. Jerry and Darrellene's ashes will be spread in a private ceremony with family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund, PO Box 71267, Fairbanks AK 99707, or dropped off at the shelter, 2408 Davis Road. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 30, 2019