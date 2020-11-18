On Nov. 5, 2020, our beloved son, father and brother quietly left his cherished family circle; father and mother Gerry L. and DollyAnn Hovda, sons Gerry W. (Kyla) and Robert, brother John (Billie).
Gerry R. was an avid sportsman hunter and fisherman. His job at Frontier Outfitters Sentry Hardware provided a perfect fit for his passion and knowledge of the outdoors.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate you sharing a happy story or memory about Gerry R. Please send via email to grhovda@gmail.com
or to Gerry L and DollyAnn Hovda, 10117 Cougar Pl., Anderson Island, WA, 98303.