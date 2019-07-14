Gilbert Dobbs, a long-time resident and miner of Fairbanks, passed away at his Arizona home April 8 at 81 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Gilbert was born on July 1, 1937, in Meeker, Colorado, to William Harry Dobbs and Bonnie Alene (Mills) Dobbs. By the 1940s, the family had settled in Steamboat Springs, where he attended school, graduating in 1955. Gil, the oldest of five children, was an adventurous young man. He held a variety of after school and summer jobs along the way, from delivering newspapers, trapping, pumping gas, plumber's helper, fighting a forest fire and shoveling snow to working construction.

He was a natural-born storyteller, so these and other experiences became the fuel for stories with which he regaled his siblings. He started dating Beverly June Bagett after they were cast together in a one-act play at school. The summer after she graduated, they eloped. They had four sons while he worked in construction and mining, finally settling in Tucson, Arizona.

He attended the University of Arizona Tucson for two years, studying mining engineering. In 1968 and 1969, he traveled to Chile, South America, working on a copper mine development project. He came north to Alaska in 1970 and decided to stay. Gil worked various mining and tunneling jobs, and also on the pipeline. He was a proud member of Local 942 for over 40 years.

Placer mining was a later interest that took him to more areas of the state, as well as a couple summers in Benin, West Africa. He worked off and on for Silverado Mines since 1981, spending many winters and summers up above Coldfoot, one of his favorite places. In 2008, he was featured as Mine Superintendent in the gold mining episode of the "Tougher in Alaska" television series. The last decade was traveling back to Arizona in winters for warmer weather and sunshine. He enjoyed feeding the quail and doves and would always say, "pretty nice down here."

Gil is survived by two sons, Michael (Ann) of Fairbanks and Patrick (Tina) of Grand Junction, Colorado; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn (Chuck) Hendrickson and Nancy (Sterling) Hurst; ex-wife, Beverly June Hensley, all of Grand Junction; brother, Roger Dobbs; and nieces and nephews, who loved to hear his stories. Gil was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Milt; sons, Wesley (1983) and Cary (2013); as numerous mining buddies and friends. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. July 21 at Chatanika Lodge. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 14, 2019