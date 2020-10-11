Longtime Fairbanks resident Gladyce Lofthus died in the comforting care of her family at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Sept.17, 2020. She was 87.

Born the last of eleven children to Severin and Odbjorg Engebretson, Gladyce Marie was raised in Bagley, Minnesota. She spent her youth tending chickens, calling in the cows, and attending the nearby one-room schoolhouse. Growing up, she worked in potato fields and looked forward to weekends where getting a ride to the dance was more important than getting a date for the dance in town.

She met her good friend's brother, Mel Lofthus, who was home from one of his recent trips to Alaska and shortly thereafter they became engaged. In September 1956, she boarded a plane for Fairbanks where they were married at the log parsonage on Airport Road. After several years of exploring Alaska as a couple, their only child Michelle was born, turning them into a close little family of three. In 2008 she gained the son she never had when Michelle married David Proper.

In the 1960s, Mel built their first home in the newly developed Aurora Subdivision. He liked house building so much that it became his profession and Gladyce worked by his side helping build fifteen houses. They made lasting friendships with several Minnesotan families who transplanted to Fairbanks during that time.

She enjoyed outdoors at home, tending to flower beds, raking leaves, and picking rhubarb and berries for desserts. She honored her Norwegian heritage by making holidays special with lutefisk, lefse and plenty of cookies. While her daughter didn't inherit a fondness for the outdoors, Gladyce did hand down her love of reading, sewing and making pies with homemade crust. In recent years, she looked forward to spending Sundays with her little family having dinner followed by fancy manicures and phone calls to far away friends and family.

She is survived by Michelle and David Proper, of Fairbanks, and many nieces and nephews across the country. She was proceeded in death by Mel, her husband of nearly 55 years, and all her siblings.

Not one to seek the center of attention, Gladyce requested no memorial service. Instead, she'd want others to have a good cup of coffee, call to mind shared memories, and enjoy the colorful scenery that fall, her favorite season, brings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store