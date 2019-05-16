|
|
|
Gladys Dart passed away on May 13 surrounded by family and friends in her home in Manley Hot Springs. Her funeral will be held in Manley Hot Springs.
5-10 p.m. Friday, May 17 - Visitation at Gladys' home.
1 p.m. Saturday, May 18 - Funeral service at the Gladys Dart Manley Hot Springs School,
Burial to follow at Manley Hot Springs Cemetery. There will be a covered-dish and stories, music and dancing at the Walter Woods Tribal Hall at 6 p.m.
Please wear bright colors, especially yellow and bring your voice or instruments and join us in celebration of a wonderful life.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 16, 2019
Read More