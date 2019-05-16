Home

Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
at Gladys' home
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Gladys Dart Manley Hot Springs School
Gladys Dart Obituary
Gladys Dart passed away on May 13 surrounded by family and friends in her home in Manley Hot Springs. Her funeral will be held in Manley Hot Springs.
5-10 p.m. Friday, May 17 - Visitation at Gladys' home.
1 p.m. Saturday, May 18 - Funeral service at the Gladys Dart Manley Hot Springs School,
Burial to follow at Manley Hot Springs Cemetery. There will be a covered-dish and stories, music and dancing at the Walter Woods Tribal Hall at 6 p.m.
Please wear bright colors, especially yellow and bring your voice or instruments and join us in celebration of a wonderful life.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 16, 2019
