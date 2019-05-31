Resources More Obituaries for Gladys Dart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys Dart

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gladys Dart passed away peacefully May 13, 2019, in her beloved Manley Hot Springs home. She was born in Moose Lake, Minnesota, on Aug. 12, 1924. The seventh of 13 children born to Matt and Edna Reed, she grew up in the small farming community of Automba, where her father ran the general store, post office and train depot.

The Reeds were a vibrant and close-knit family who valued intellectual curiosity, self-reliance and acceptance of others despite your differences. There were not many other children to play with, but "there were enough siblings to make a baseball team." Gladys often recounted tales of their games and expeditions around the Minnesota countryside.

Gladys graduated from high school in 1941 and soon moved to Renton, Washington, to work as a "Rosie the Riveter" on B-17 and B-29 bombers. She served her country during World War II in the Medical Corps of the Armed Forces where, much to her chagrin, she ended up behind a desk in the states.

After the war, Gladys planned to use her GI-Bill to spend each year of college in a different place. In 1947, she enrolled in the University in Fairbanks, where there were less than 100 students at the time. While in school, she worked as an operator for ACS at Weeks Field. She married fellow student Charles Dart in 1950, and soon children Diane, John and Jim came along. Although Gladys had to finish her degree elsewhere, Alaska was home for the rest of her life. Her first job after graduating was teaching in the basement of the Presbyterian Church in College, Alaska.

In 1956, Gladys and Chuck bought the Hot Springs property and soon moved out with the family. In 1958, Gladys reestablished the one-room territorial school with 10 students in a small log cabin. She taught in Manley Hot Springs for the better part of her career, and upon her retirement in 1987 the school was renamed for her in recognition of her contribution to education locally and statewide. She also served as a member of the Yukon-Koyukuk school board.

Gladys often referred to her own early education in a one-room school as the perfect preparation for her teaching career. She was passionate about teaching and her students. She could sense the highest potential of each individual and always encouraged them to do their best. Many of her former students became teachers and credited her love and direction as an inspiration. She loved learning and her wonder never ceased. Some of her last questions were about the Mars InSight Mission.

Gladys also loved the Hot Springs land, where for many years she and Chuck maintained a large commercial tomato greenhouse. Once retired, she concentrated on her beautiful flower gardens and amazing sub-Arctic grapes.

The Dart and Reed families wish to thank everyone who loved and cared for Gladys. Her life was joyfully celebrated in Manley Hot Springs, just as she requested, with lots of color, music, and laughter! Indeed!