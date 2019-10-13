|
On Sept. 23, 2019, Gladys Ann Pearson, 75, passed away at the Denali Center in Fairbanks, surrounded by her loved ones.
Gladys was born Feb. 29, 1944, to George and Serreader Taylor, in Willis Wharf, Virginia. Being born on leap day, she always had a joke on hand about her actual age. She worked most of her life as a seamstress, making and repairing clothes for her loved ones with great skill and love. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother.
Gladys will always be loved and is already missed. She is survived by her brother, Floyd Taylor, of Quantico, Maryland, her son Calvin Pearson Jr. and Robert Pearson, of Fairbanks. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jackson, and her sister, Winnie.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 13, 2019