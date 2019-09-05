|
Glen Anders Braastad, 60, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Denali Center in Fairbanks after a quick bout with cancer. His daughter and sister were at his side. Glen was born Aug. 15, 1959, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Fairbanks. He attended Nordale Elementary, Main Junior High and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1977. After graduating, he made what he thought was the obvious decision and began college at the University of Hawaii Manoa, where he graduated with a political science degree.
Seeking another warm climate, Glen moved to San Diego, where he began law school before starting work as a paralegal. He lived in San Diego for 11 years and met many longterm friends there as well as his wife, Birgit Sollie. Glen and Birgit married in 1991and moved to Fairbanks a year and a half later. Glen started working with his father in the family construction business. They welcomed their daughter, Olivia, in 1994.
Even though Glen enjoyed many aspects of the Alaska lifestyle: snowmachining, fishing and skiing, he needed to visit warmer climates. So began many happy adventures with baby Olivia in tow. The family traveled to Hawaii, San Diego, Florida, France and Greece, as well as visits to Birgit's immediate family and Glen's extended family in Norway.
Glen had a kind, generous heart. He played the role of the fun uncle with zeal. He taught his nieces Texas Hold 'em poker and the art of wrapping Christmas presents at the last minute. His nieces will remember him as a gregarious and witty uncle, with a penchant for enjoying life. Glen was an avid sports fan and especially rooted for all San Diego teams. His brother-in-law will sorely miss watching and talking sports with him.
Glen leaves behind his daughter, Olivia Braastad; his sister and brother-in-law, Ingrid Braastad and Brian Lasselle; his nieces, Sarah and Emily Lasselle; his mother-in-law, Elise Sollie; and an uncle, two aunts and many cousins in Norway. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ingjerd and Nils Braastad; and his wife, Birgit Braastad.
Glen's family wishes to thank the staff of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center for the compassionate care provided to him during his last few weeks of life.
A memorial service is pending. Inurnment will be at Northern Lights Memorial Park.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 5, 2019