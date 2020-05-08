|
Glenn Jackson Sr. passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Glenn was born on March 11, 1961, to the late Douglas and Floria Jackson in Chicago, where he was raised and graduated from high school. He lived in various places with two of his sons, Glenn Jr. and Christopher and their mother. He moved to Alaska and later married D. Rochelle Jackson, Aug. 1, 2015. Glenn worked at Eielson as a cook, Seekins Ford as a detailer, Regal Cinema as an usher and most recently, Wendy's on Airport Way. He attended Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and really enjoyed dressing up and talking with the church members. He and his family enjoyed Sunday services and eating breakfast with everyone. Glenn loved "Old School" music, hanging out with friends, playing a good game of chess, dominos, and fishing.
His wife Rochelle said, "Glenn was my World from the first time I set my eyes on him. From that day forth, I never left his side and never will. My husband, your father, your friend, your N word was and is the man God created. He had good and not so good, but he loved with his whole heart. He will forever be mine. I love you."
Glenn leaves to cherish his life his lovely wife, Rochelle Jackson; sons, Glenn Jackson Jr. (Carol LeFaVeour), Christopher Jackson, Derrick Barber and stepson Mickel Richardson; daughters, Stacey Jackson, Tracey Jackson, Loria Jackson-Boone (Meoco Boone); ex-wife Linda Ingram; brother, Louis Michael Henderson; sister, Bridget Jackson; grandchildren, Gavin Jackson (Cameron Agee), Glaecias Jackson, Gesiah Jackson, Divon Davis, Gi'Nieva Jackson, Aiyana Jackson, Aalayah Saulsberry, Trachelle Jackson, Jazmine Jackson, Arik Givhan Jr. and Marcell Powell; stepdaughters, Demetra Alex and Precious Alex; step-grandchildren, Austin Cottrel Jr., Daishon Alex, Amajae Alex, Trinity Alex, Kaniyah Alex and Ryleigh Alex; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lisa Jackson; and granddaughter, Precious Alex-Talamaivao.
Funeral services will be held outside at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3030 Peger Road, with a Repass to follow at 3532 International Street.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 8, 2020