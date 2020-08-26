Glenn E. Johns, 90 of Fairbanks, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.

Glenn was born in Port Angeles, Washington on Jan. 31, 1930. He was married to his wife, Edna, in Port Angeles on Aug. 20, 1955. Glenn served as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW.

Glenn received numerous degrees of higher education, first receiving a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Washington. He went on to obtain his Master of Arctic Engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, then finally a Masters of Environmental Engineering from University of Southern California.

Glenn's career was focused on his time as a carpenter, engineer, and consultant for many contractors. Notably he worked for USC, Bureau of Public Roads, and Design & Construction of Juneau, Alaska. He was officer of Professional Society of Civil Engineers Federal Highway Administration and was project engineer for Cushman Street Bridge in Fairbanks and a number of other bridges within the state. He was involved in numerous permafrost projects. Glenn lived in Juneau for 42 years and also lived in Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Manley Hot Springs during his time in Alaska.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Edna Johns of Fairbanks; his son, "Dusty" Glenn John Jr. of Fairbanks; his daughter, Cathy Jackson of Anchorage; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.

