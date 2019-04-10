Glenn Leroy Clark, 78, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Weatherford, Texas. A graveside funeral was held Monday, April 8, 2019, at Tallahassee Church Cemetery in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. A traditional Native American family plot, Glenn is the first non-Native American to be laid to rest in the cemetery alongside his wife.

Glenn was born March 24, 1941, in Jacksboro, Texas, to the late George Handerson and Cecile LaVerne (Dunlap) Clark. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from McMurry University. He married Sharon Crawford in 1962 in Abilene, and they had three daughters. Glenn taught school and was a coach most of his life in several states, including Alaska. He married Sharron Jorene Simms, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 6, 2010. Glenn was a former resident of Oklahoma before moving to Graham, Texas, in 2011. In Alaska, Glenn taught school and coached in Juneau, Aniak, Kaltag and mostly Tanana. A multi-sport coach, Glenn won numerous Division 1 state basketball championships. Known for his southern drawl, Clark will best be known for his favorite conditioning drill by yelling, "Get on the line!" Glenn was an avid musher and dogsled designer. When not out checking his trap line, he was often found in his shop trying to perfect his line of sleds. Glenn would spend summers in Fairbanks with his wife and children, coaching their teams, whether it be basketball, baseball or football. Most of all, Glenn adored his wife, Sharron Jo and often would smile saying he couldn't wait to be with her again.

Glenn is survived by daughters, Tammy Riser, Christy Elledge, Amy Johnson and Kellie (Clark) Hardin; sons, Glenn Travis Clark, Darrell Leroy Clark and Kelvin Christopher Clark; brothers, Kent Clark and wife Thelma, Jimmy Clark and wife Linda; sister, Letitia Birdwell and husband Conner; several grand and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, two wives and a daughter, Diana Dee (Clark) Feistner. Thank you, Dad. You were amazing; now, please, look after Mom. We know she's been waiting for you.

Arrangements under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary