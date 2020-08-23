Gloria Jean "Jeannie" Mogg was born Nov. 10, 1940, to Sam and Mary Mogg in Nome, Alaska. She was a friend to all, the life of the party, and a much-loved mother, sister and aunt.

Jeannie was predeceased by her parents; son Andre; and siblings Sam Jr., Midge Clark, Tiny Carpenter, and Thomas Mogg. She is survived by her sons Sam and JV Beaton, granddaughters Nicole and Dakota, sisters Mary Jane Carlo and Nancy James, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Birch Hill Cemetery will be Jeannie's final resting place. The family would like to thank Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for their care and everyone for their support, thoughts and prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store