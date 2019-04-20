Oct. 22, 1943 – March 2, 2019

Gordon (Gordy) Robert Oseth, loving husband, father and grandfather to many, left this world Saturday, March 2, 2019, to be in the comfort of our heavenly Father.

Gordy was born Oct. 22, 1943, to Martin and Louise (Schutz) Oseth in Caledonia, Minnesota. He was the youngest of six children. After graduating from high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1961-65. He eventually found his way to Alaska, where he worked for AT&T/Alascom Telecommunications. He married Linda Sue Oseth on Aug. 29, 1987, in Fairbanks, where they resided until retirement in 2001. They then moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to thaw.

Gordy's passion was singing. He loved to sing karaoke and shared his talent for many years calling square dancing, mainly in Alaska and in Arizona. He was the club caller for the Snowshoe Shufflers, Santa's and Nugget Squares in Fairbanks, the Buffalo Squares in Delta Junction, and later the London Bridge Squares in Lake Havasu City from 2002–19. He also enjoyed country dancing with his wife, Linda, and traveling and visiting family and friends throughout the United States.

Although he is gone, his love and memory will forever be with us.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda; children, Tania (Jeffrey) Skinner, Jeffrey (Holly) Oseth, Nathan (Wendy) Oseth, Tyson Oseth, Bob Livingston, Scott Livingston, Carol Driver and Denise (Gary) Brunelle; and grandchildren, Ashley, Sara, Lauren, Tiffany, Brittany, Amber, Rachelle, Josh, Derek, Kristin, Noah, Wyatt, Natosha, Daelin, Raechel, Prudence, Karen, Diana, John, Melanie and Anthony, as well as many other great(s) grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Donald (Laurel) Oseth; sister, Janet (Ed) Ballou; and many friends. Gordy was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Louise Oseth; brothers, Floyd, Glenn and Roger; granddaughter, Solitaire; and great-grandson, Lukas. A celebration of life in memory of Gordy will be held in Spring 2020 in Lake Havasu City.