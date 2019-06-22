Long-time Alaskan Gregory Royce Davis, having just returned from Yuma, Arizona, passed unexpectedly in his sleep at his brother's home in North Pole the morning of May 12, 2019.

Greg was born Jan. 11, 1952, in Grants Pass, Oregon, and traveled the Alaska Highway to Alaska with his parents in 1953. Settling in the area of what is now known as North Pole, Greg grew up roaming their 160-acre homestead, and oh, the many adventures they had!

So there is his military service during the Vietnam era, returning to Alaska, building a cabin using logs recycled from his parents' original cabin, starting a family, working for BLM as a warehouseman and water tanker driver. Joining the Teamster's Union, he drove truck for North Pole Fuel/Petro Star Refinery/Sourdough Fuel, to haul road trucker, Greg came full circle to driving a water tanker helping build ice roads up north.

Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his parents' cabin on the Goodpastor River. After retiring, he became a snowbird and enjoyed mining on a small scale as a rock hound, riding his Harley and exploring the desert around Yuma, Arizona in his Jeep with his faithful four-legged friend, Harley Dawg, and longtime friend and fellow snowbird, Wild Bill. So many memories made while working on his bucket list.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lou and Leonard (Sonny) Davis. Surviving him are his sister, Sandy Davis (Dennis Perry); brother, Topper Davis (Tammie Loomis); and daughter, Annarose Rayleen Davis (Jeffrey de Leon). Also surviving Greg are his step-children, Donald Krigsvold and Regina Krigsvold; mother of his children, Kim Olmstead Davis and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and many, many friends, some of whom he considered his extended family. Greg was an adventurous soul, a kind and generous man, had a wicked sense of humor at times and was fiercely protective of those he cared about.

Greg's family and friends will miss him more than words can express. There will be a celebration of his life held at the Chena Lakes River Park Pavilion at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Greg loved a good barbecue potluck, so please join us to share memories and bring your favorite sides and drinks. Annarose can be contacted at [email protected] .