Greta Marie Lindley, of Fox, Alaska, passed away peacefully Oct. 19, 2020.

If you have any stories you wish to share with her family, please send them to P.O. Box 60126, Fairbanks, AK, c/o Kie Curtiss. She was well known in the Interior, and we would love to hear any special stories, as her heart was for her many close friends and clients of the Turtle Club. She will be greatly missed.

