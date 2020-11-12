Greta Marie Lindley passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 19, 2020.

She was born in Lona, Washington, to Eric and Alma Alden, attending schools in Oregon and Washington state. She moved to Alaska in 1964 where she embraced the lifestyle of living in Fairbanks. After enduring the great flood of 1967, she was grateful for how Alaskans came together in time of need. She loved Alaska and loved the people. Some of her adventures included raising and mushing dogs, panning for gold, and being involved every year in Golden Days events.

She drove past Ken Lindley while in her 1965 convertible Thunderbird one summer, and the two were married soon after. They traveled extensively, but her heart was always back in Fairbanks. They decided to make an offer on a restaurant that they frequented many times in 1985, and she found her true passion. Although her background was in bookkeeping and accounting, she was a natural at the food and hospitality business. The Turtle Club quickly turned into one of the most successful bar/restaurants in Fairbanks history and has a worldwide reputation. So many have had chances to share special memories, weddings, Christmas parties and graduations over the last 35 years. She particularly enjoyed bringing in the New Year every year with a firework spectacular, one not to be missed.

Or just a night out at a familiar place. She was there virtually every night, and one could count on seeing her in her office. Everyone knew they could stop in and say "hi." She was shy by nature, but she so enjoyed meeting new and familiar people who would stop by, and conversations would be sure to flow. Her staff, her establishment and her close Turtle friends meant the world to her, as did each and every customer. She had a smile for everyone and a strength unmatched.

She supported so many sports teams and nonprofit events and organizations and was generous to a fault. She was given the Woman in Business Award in 2009. Her acts of kindness and her willingness to give back to the community will not be soon forgotten. She had a particular fondness for her animals and her two beloved dogs by her side, Brandy and Penny.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Eric and Alma Alden; her husband, Kenneth Lindley; and her son Kie Curtiss. She is survived by her son Roger (Bud) Curtiss, from Colorado; Janet Lee, of Fairbanks; grandchildren Kie Curtiss Jr., of Fairbanks, Riley Curtiss and Koby Curtiss, of Colorado, Amey Armachain, of Anchorage, and Adam Foster, of Talkeetna; her loyal companions Brandy and Penny and so many other wonderful friends too numerous to name.

A celebration of life will be held this spring/summer when we can all gather without reservation, remembering a truly remarkable woman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue in Greta's name.

