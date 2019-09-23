|
Harold Lee Osborne was born April 21, 1960, in Detroit to Danny and Shirley Osborne. He is survived by his wife, Susan Osborne; brother, Vince, and his wife, Cheryl, and his Super Sister, Shelly, and husband, Sidney; his six children, Chris, Danielle, Amber, Paula, Faith and Jennifer Roof; and six grandchildren, Jadin, Ryker, Freddie, Johnnie, Jameson and Trinity; and many extended family members. As the owner of Gold Hill Liquor, Hal had many friends in the Ester community and beyond.
Hal was an incredible outdoorsman and his love of fishing, hunting and being outdoors were why he left Detroit in 1982 and moved to Alaska. Because of the Alyeska pipeline boom, finding lodging at that time was a challenge. True to his adventurous spirit, Hal lived in a tent off College Road while job hunting and looking for housing. Being the businessman he was, Hal invested in property and became a landlord. His brother, Vince, joined him in Alaska, and together they got involved with the Fairbanks hockey community, often playing on the same team. After a hard day of work, Hal loved nothing more than being on the ice. Although he was small in stature, he was lightening quick and was known for his scrappy nature during games. The friendships that Hal made through hockey, and his animation after a game, were pure joy.
In 2005, he married the love of his life, Susan (Carboy) Boehlke. Although their friendship started in 1986, their first date was Oct. 16, 2004. He celebrated that anniversary by bringing Susan flowers and wine on the 16th of every month.
He fully embraced the family chaos and became the husband and father who made them whole again. He organized many snowmachine trips, fishing trips and an annual summer trip to Kenai and Homer, sharing his love of the outdoors with his children and family. Even after a day of Hal untangling fishing lines, his smile could light up a room. Susan and Hal traveled to places they could only dream of with their in-laws, Steve and Talia. Hiking trips to Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and especially Patagonia, were wonderful times spent together, playing outside. Summers would find Hal at Harding Lake, soaking up the sun, playing on the water and being with his family, making sure to stoke the fire for the evening hot tub. Hal's favorite times were spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed entertaining guests from around the world and would take them snowmachining or ice fishing, sharing his passion for the outdoors.
On Christmas 2018, Hal flew to Seattle to get treatment for leukemia. His sister Shelly saved his life by being his stem cell donor, and in that process found out that she had thyroid cancer, thus they saved each other's lives. Hal beat the cancer with a vengeance and was able to return home to give his daughter, Danielle, away in July. His nature was to give, and he lived his life fully and with passion.
His presence, although quiet, was animated by this zest for life. His favorite saying was from the movie "Shawshank Redemption": "Get busy living or get busy dying". He was an example of living every moment and giving freely to those he loved or befriended. Hal will be missed by many who remember his gentle spirit and giving nature.
Hal passed peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019, not from his cancer but from complications for the treatment of ARDS, with his wife, Susan, by his side. A celebration of his life will be from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019, at the Big Dipper. Please join us and bring a dish and a memory to share. There will be open ice for any who would like to skate. Thank you to our community and friends who showed an amazing outpouring of love and support for his family during this difficult time through donations, GoFundMe, and his fundraiser. His heart was full, and he knew he was loved.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 23, 2019