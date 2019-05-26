Harold Leonard "Sonny" Ivanoff was born Oct. 4, 1939, in Unalakleet, and died Jan. 1, 2019, at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage. Ruth Eleanor Ivanoff (Brower) was born Nov. 18, 1940, in Barrow and died from cancer April 6, 2019, at home in Atqasuk. They were married April 24, 1964, and spent their lives living in Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow), Fairbanks and Atqasuk, with many visits to Anchorage. They were buried together April 13 in Atqasuk.

Harold started working for ARCO in Alaska back in the 70s, and in the mid-'80s, he started working for the city of Atqasuk as the city clerk until his retirement. He was active with the Ilisagvik College Board of Trustees and the North Slope School Board until 2011, when he had to step down to take care of Mom. That same year, he was awarded the MacKinnon Educational Excellence and Human Recognition Award from the Association of Alaska School Boards.

Ruth was a stay-at-home mom in Fairbanks and then in 1987 moved to Atqasuk, where she worked as an administrative assistant at the Meade River School until her retirement.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lillian Ivanoff; and brother, Larry.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, David and Marie Brower; and stepmom, Jane Brower; brothers, Archie and David Jr.; sisters, Mable (Sam) Hopson, Lorena (Jim) Huteson, Jeanette (Frankie) Akpik, Jennie Felder, Virginia, Mary Jane Aveoganna and Emma Kilapsuk. Both were preceded in death by grandsons Micah and Leland Ivanoff.

They are survived by Harold's brother and sisters, Harris Sr. (Ebba), of Unalakleet, Ruth (Bill) Seymore, of Fairbanks, Annabelle Johnson, Betty (George) Menard, Clara and Darlene, of Anchorage; and Ruth's brothers and sisters, Charles (Janet) of Nome, Betty, of Kaktovik, Margaret, of Nuiqsut, Ruthie (Levi), Sarah Oyagak, Mae Masuleak, Hannah (David) Pausanna, Robert Kilapsuk, Lucy Richards, Maria, Carl (Wendy) and Freddie (Kim) all of Utqiagvik; sons, James Sr. (Phyllis) of Barrow; Harold, Robert Sr. (Della) and David (Veronica), of Atqasuk; and daughter, Melissa (Bill) Blackard, of Anchorage. They have 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They also leave behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends all around Alaska. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 26, 2019