July 9, 1946 - June 22, 2019
Harry Ross began singing with the angels June 22, 2019. Harry was born July 9, 1946, in San Francisco, to Jesse Lee Hicks and Paul Ross.
Harry's family migrated to Alaska in 1957. He graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1964. He began working at The Alaska Railroad Corporation in 1968. He remained employed at The Alaska Railroad for nearly 51 years and retired in February 2019.
Harry's lifelong passions were singing R&B music; riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle; mentoring young people; and spending time with family and friends. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Janet Ross; sons, Marvelous Ross and James Ross; grandchildren, Paris Ross and Trayvon Ross; five great-grandchildren, Adonis, Alijah, Arize, Autumn and Ammanuel Ross; his sister, JudyAnn Young; his brother, Zachary Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Harry was preceded in death by his mother, Jesse Lee Foster; his godparents, Al and Bertha Davis; his sister, Patricia Davis; and stepdaughter, Avia Herring. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Cuddy Family Midtown Park, 201 E. 40th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99503. In lieu of flowers, please bring balloons for releasing during the ceremony.
Published in Daily News-Miner on June 30, 2019