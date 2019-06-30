Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Dare Ave.
Anchorage, AK 99515
(907) 345-2244
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Cuddy Family Midtown Park
201 East 40th Avenue
Anchorage, AK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Ross


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Ross Obituary
July 9, 1946 - June 22, 2019
Harry Ross began singing with the angels June 22, 2019. Harry was born July 9, 1946, in San Francisco, to Jesse Lee Hicks and Paul Ross.
Harry's family migrated to Alaska in 1957. He graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1964. He began working at The Alaska Railroad Corporation in 1968. He remained employed at The Alaska Railroad for nearly 51 years and retired in February 2019.
Harry's lifelong passions were singing R&B music; riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle; mentoring young people; and spending time with family and friends. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Janet Ross; sons, Marvelous Ross and James Ross; grandchildren, Paris Ross and Trayvon Ross; five great-grandchildren, Adonis, Alijah, Arize, Autumn and Ammanuel Ross; his sister, JudyAnn Young; his brother, Zachary Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Harry was preceded in death by his mother, Jesse Lee Foster; his godparents, Al and Bertha Davis; his sister, Patricia Davis; and stepdaughter, Avia Herring. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Cuddy Family Midtown Park, 201 E. 40th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99503. In lieu of flowers, please bring balloons for releasing during the ceremony.
Published in Daily News-Miner on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now