Heather Lynn (Conway) Schrader


1978 - 2019
Heather Lynn (Conway) Schrader Obituary
Heather Lynn (Conway) Schrader, 41, passed away July 2, 2019. She was born Feb. 8, 1978, in Fairbanks to Gerald and Jeannette (Stone) Conway.
She attended University Park and Woodriver Elementary schools, Ryan Jr. High and Hutchison Career Center. As a teenager, she modeled and loved every minute of it. After high school Heather went on to obtain her CNA and worked at a senior foster home for a time. Throughout the years, she worked in various retail positions.
She enjoyed adventure; camping, fishing, rock hunting and searching for the elusive mermaid. Heather loved spending time with her family and was happiest on the beach. She was loving, generous, charismatic and ferocious in her convictions. Heather was dedicated to being a good wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Heather is survived by her beloved husband, Kirk Schrader; daughters, Isabella Conway and Lilliana Scott; son, Haydn Scott, of Fairbanks; parents, Mark and Jeannette Bray, of Delta Junction; grandmother, Toni Stone; brother, Justin Otness (Erin), of Fairbanks; sisters, Emily Hayes, of Las Vegas, Alyse Dunlap, of Fairbanks; precious dog, Douglas, cat Pickles; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to .
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 11, 2019
