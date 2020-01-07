Home

Hedwig Birndorfer (Heidi) Morton

Hedwig Birndorfer (Heidi) Morton Obituary
Hedwig (Heidi) Birndorfer Morton was born in Simbach/Inn, a small town on the German-Austrian border on Oct. 31, 1940. She came to America in 1961 and learned to speak English by watching western movies with her in-laws. She had two children Hedwig (Heidi) Gabriel (Leroy)and Robert Morton (deceased) and a child of her heart Hannelore (Honey) Morton-Alexander. She was blessed in life by the little "shisters" love of her and hers for her grandchildren. Leonette Gabriel, Anna Gabriel (Greg), Aurora Morton (Demetrius) and Taylor Alexander. Her world always revolved around taking care of her family from tricking them into applying for good jobs to slipping them money to make it to the next payday. She worked hard to provide for her family from cooking at Club Alaskan, driving a school bus, working at a goldmine and checking you out of the airport parking just to name a few. She finally retired at age 67 and started to enjoy time for herself. She enjoyed playing Bridge with the friends she made and getting a "good" cup of coffee. This classy lady will be missed by her family and friends. Her family will take her back to Germany in the fall. You are invited by her family to a celebration of life at the Elks Lodge in Jan. 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. Bring a story and a dish to share if you would like.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 7, 2020
