|
|
Helen Elizabeth Miller, 63, of Fairbanks, passed away on April 18, 2020.
Helen was born on July 6, 1956, in Bethel, Alaska. She was a competitive gymnast and graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a Bachelor's degree in musical performance. Helen played the oboe in the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra. Helen traveled around the world and was a wonderful teacher. She loved to fish, dance, listen to music, read, write poetry and be with her family. Helen worked as a teacher in South Texas before moving back to Fairbanks and teaching music at Lathrop High School. She married Kip Ward Miller in Fox, Alaska, on Nov. 19, 2007. Helen lived in Fairbanks for 17 years. She leaves behind five children, her husband, several grandchildren, and two cats: Xavier and Little One.
We will always love and miss you dearly, Libby (Helen). We know you are dancing in heaven with Greg and everyone, smiling down and playing your oboe.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Anne Wolff, and her previous husband, Gregory Panzer.
Helen is survived by her husband, Kip Miller, of Fairbanks; her sons, Justin Neeley, of Houston, Texas, and David Panzer, of San Antonio, Texas; and her daughters, Holly Panzer, Anchorage, Alaska, Emily Edenshaw, of Anchorage, and Jennifer Panzer Juarez, of Dallas, Texas.
A celebration of life for Helen will be announced at a later date. Holly Panzer will be officiating. We will be scattering her ashes once family and friends are able to make travel arrangements to Fairbanks. If you would like to donate to her celebration of life, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/libby-wolff-celebration-of-life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 1, 2020