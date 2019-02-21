Services Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 3704 Erickson Avenue Fairbanks , AK 99709 (907) 451-1110 Resources More Obituaries for Helen Simpkin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Elizabeth Simpkin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Aug. 9, 1921-Feb. 16, 2019

Our precious Helen Elizabeth Simpkin went to the lord Feb. 16, 2019. Helen was the eldest child of Eva and Thomas Strand. Her mother was an Athabascan woman and her father was part Snohomish Indian of Hadlock, Washington.

Helen was raised by her parents in Nenana until age 10, when the family moved to Ferry. Her father taught her how to hunt and trap, which her maternal grandmother said was not a women's job. Helen provided for her siblings by gathering wild meat and making 13 loaves of bread each week. Helen was very fond of her father's teaching and storytellings who she followed acquiring the nickname "Pet." Helen lived her life by what her "Pa" told her to do "kindness cost nothing, be kind to everyone."

Helen was very compassionate and courageous. At 13, she traveled by train from Ferry to Fairbanks for the first time to sell furs and buy needed supplies in order for her family to survive. Helen as a teenager was a dedicated trapper to make a living and take care of her younger siblings, when suddenly she came home to hear of a nice handsome man who had been visiting the family while she was trapping. For six months, Helen would hear about this wonderful man wanting to meet her and she thought her parent and siblings were trying to run her out. Finally she came home one day and was introduced to Dick, who wouldn't let go of her hand. Dick asked her to take a walk and Helen replied, "I been walking all day."

This was the beginning of a long journey together full of love and hard work. Helen and Dick married Nov. 13, 1939. They bought a homestead and built a home that they lived in until the end of their lives. They also built a cabin up the Salcha River, where they had the most fun on countless moose hunts with family and friends. When Helen wasn't out in the woods she first worked as a baker at St. Joseph's Hospital. Eventually, she was hired by FNA to work in the elder program because Helen was always helping her fellow elders with the changing world.

Helen was a very special person to many because of her kindness and humor. If she seen someone in need or something that had to be done, she was there working her hardest to help. When asked what's the best part of life, she said, "Grandkids give me the most pleasure in life, I really love my grandkids." She engraved a deep love into her grandkids that will continue to be felt and cherished. Many people adored Helen for her huge heart and stories she told to make a person smile.

Helen is in preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Simpkin; parents, Eva and Thomas Strand; sisters, Helen, Clara Ketzler, Viola Massingill and Margaret "Peggy" Tobuk; brothers, Edward, Harry, Howard, Thomas, Robert and Richard Strand.

Helen is survived by her children, Doris Mudd and James Simpkin; grandchildren, Gary Schrader and Kenneth Mudd. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends who will miss her dearly, and brother Eugene Eades, and sister, Nellie Atwater.

Please come to honor Helen on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Fairbanks Funeral home, 3704 Erickson Ave. Viewing and visitation will be at noon, and the service is at 1 p.m. Potlatch will be at at 6 p.m. at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall. Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries