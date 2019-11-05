|
Helen Louise Higgins passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2019, with her family by her side, at her home in North Pole. She passed after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Helen was born on Jan. 2, 1943, in Wapato, Washington, to Edward J. Higgins and Laura L. (Waxler) Higgins. She was the only daughter of four children, Howard Leo, Donald and Kenneth Higgins. She is survived by her children, Karlene Richards (son-in-law Rob Richards), Kara Foster, Lawrence Price.
Grandchildren, Jonathon Hamilton, Gus and Samuel Price, along with many other extended family members.
Growing up primarily in Kent, Washington, she worked in the hotel hospitality industry which included time at Mt. Rainier National Park in Washington state.
In 1978, she received a call that changed the trajectory of her live forever.
She was offered a job in Fairbanks. Before she knew how to respond she replied with one word, "Yes!" Soon after the call she moved to Alaska, and in 1981, she began her dream job as the catering director at the Travelers Inn (Westmark). While holding that position in 1984, she had the honor of serving President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II, when they made their visit to Fairbanks, something that always made her proud.
In 1989, she was contacted to work on the Exxon Valdez oil spill. She worked as the only woman on the laundry barge. Shortly after that she retired, and started a life of taking care of family and friends. Many of whom she cared for with amazing love until the end of their lives. Her daughters followed her to Alaska and made it their forever home for themselves and their families.
Helen had a witty and sharp personality that was contagious and noticed by all. She accepted what she could not control and made the most of everything she was able to control. Her strong will and ability to make the best out of any situation was seen and admired by her family, friends and medical personnel until her final days.
She was known by many and loved by many more. Everyone could always come to her and count on her out of the box advice.
When you pick up a penny from heaven, remember it's love from Helen.
The family invites all to attend a celebration of life from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Westmark Hotel.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 5, 2019