Henry Cole Jr.
Henry P. Cole, Jr., Fairbanks' beloved baritone, mountain climber, purveyor of poetry and song for all occasions, ultimate master of ceremonies, hockey player, math, physics and public policy professor, and kind friend to so many, passed away at the Pioneers' Home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
Henry had just celebrated his 83rd birthday in September.
A full obituary will be published in the near future. Please keep Henry in your thoughts and hearts.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 28, 2020.
