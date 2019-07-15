Henry Ronald Roy, master sergeant, passed away peacefully surrounded in love by his family May 25, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, at age 85.

Henry was born Feb. 12, 1934, in Fort Frances, Canada, to Henry and Orise Roy; with six brothers and nine sisters. He spent his childhood living in Canada, went to St. Mary's Catholic school, and St. Paul's College in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

He had dual citizenship, joined the military in 1954 and retired Feb. 29, 1980, with 26 years of service. He was stationed in Korea, twice in Vietnam, in Germany, and had nine stateside assignments. After retirement, he went to work for the federal government as a supply specialist from 1980-2000, after which he retired.

Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Iris, of 62 years; daughter, Pauline (Brad); Ronda (Rodney); Michael (Stacey); and Mark (Erica); nine grandchildren, Cauline (Wade), Stefan (Kate), Emily, Kory, Kourtney (Jason), Parker, Brody, Jayme and Sam; eight great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Hunter, Jayce, Dryden, Price, Crosby, Cooper and Emilia.

Ron loved sports and played both hockey and softball. He coached hockey and football and was delighted when his hockey team traveled to Sweden. After two retirements, we traveled the country in the motor home with our friends Don and Carol Groff, and created many great memories.

The next adventure was snowbirding in Mesa, Arizona, and we spent 15 years doing so. Ron always looked forward to springtime. We would return home and he was eager to do his gardening, flowers and maintain his well-known pristine lawn. He took great pride in doing this. Many thanks to the hospice. Memorial service will be held at VA Cemetery Fort Richardson at a later date. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 15, 2019