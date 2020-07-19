Henry "Hank" William Grant, age 76, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep early morning on July 11, 2020, at his home in Fairbanks, Alaska. He was a son, brother, husband, Uncle Hank, Dad, Grandpa, and a friend to many.

Hank was born on April 8, 1944, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to William "Bill" Jr. and Lyla Grant, the eldest of their four children, including William "Bill" Grant III, Marilyn Jo Stockly, and Michael "Mike" Grant. After graduating from Lathrop High School in 1962, he spent four years in the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed on various aircraft carriers and served as the navigator while flying reconnaissance missions over Vietnam. Hank then returned to Fairbanks on the GI Bill to attend University of Alaska to study engineering. Upon graduation he was hired by the university, where he spent his career at the power plant and physical plant until retirement.

On July 28, 1967, Hank married his high school sweetheart, Wyan Johnson Grant. They had five sons: Jason, Eric, Kyle, Brian and Kevin Grant. In 1972, they built a home in the University Heights subdivision of Fairbanks, where they raised their family. He was active in Zion Lutheran Church and a member of the board of its Open Arms child care facility, where he long served as an all-around handyman. He was a member of the Pioneers of Alaska, Fairbanks Snow Travelers, Love INC., and the Vernon L. Nash Antique Auto Club with his 1968 Oldsmobile 442. He enjoyed family cabins on the Salcha River and Fielding Lake. He loved his dog Baxter and was always willing to give advice about how to fix just about anything, whether you needed it or not. Hank was a blood donor and over his lifetime donated more than 17 gallons of blood to the Fairbanks Blood Bank. As an organ donor, Hank was able to generously benefit others.

Hank is survived by wife, Wyan; sister, Marilyn Stockly, of Anchorage; sister-in-law, Mary Grant, of Puyallup, Washington; brother, Mike Grant, of Salcha; and four sons and their spouses: Jason Grant and Jimmy Cortina,of Neuchatel, Switzerland, and their children Axel and Lilja; Eric and Brenda Grant, of Fairbanks, Alaska, Breanna and Devin Byrd; Brian and Rebecca Grant, of Snohomish, Washington; Kevin and Stacy Grant, of Fairbanks, Alaska, Tad, Josh, and Aaliyah Taylor. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill, and infant son Kyle.

A memorial service will take place at noon on Aug. 5, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairbanks.

Condolences can be sent to the Grant family, 604 Cambridge Drive, Fairbanks, AK 99709.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store