March 10, 1932 - March 17, 2020
Hez Houston Ray was born on March 10, 1932, in Hereford, Texas. He lived 88 years full of adventure, love, tears and all heart! His life was forever marked by his love for Jesus and his love for people. His spark for life was contagious and left an impact on anyone he met, even strangers. He always brought the best out of others and left a profound imprint on everyone's heart.
His parents were David and Elizabeth Gibson Ray, of Bonham, Texas. His father was a preacher, teacher and World War II army chaplain and his mother was a school teacher. His twin brother, Rex Ray, and sisters, Ann Rinker and Raynel Glaser, still reside in Texas along with other extended family members. He loved his family deeply and was always a country boy at heart from Fannin County, Texas.
Stories from Hez's childhood in the heart of Texas are etched forever in the minds of his children and grandchildren who will never forget "Two Toes the Wolf," "Adventures with King," his beloved horse, and "Snowball," his faithful dog. The most hilarious stories were of the mischief he and his twin, Rex got into in their one room schoolhouse with their first grade teacher and nemesis, Miss Minnie Gribble. Hez and Rex spent hours atoning for their sins under her desk! Growing up on his family farm in Ector, Texas, he learned how to pick cotton, bail hay and crack pecans! He claims he was paid a nickel a day! "The Eyes of Texas are Upon You" was one of the first songs he taught his children, and it was the last song he would sing on this earth's soil.
In the fall of 1953, he left the University of North Texas and his twin brother Rex to fulfill his childhood dream of going to Alaska. In Fairbanks, he attended the University of Alaska to pursue a degree in education and was one of the star players and Team Captain on the original Nanook basketball team, the Polar Bears, where he played against the Army's Blue Battalion, Eielson Outlaws, and Fairbanks' local Dream Bar Team. Not having much money, he washed dishes and even spent some time living in a cave to pay his way through college. He succeeded and graduated from UA in 1955 and would later earn a master's degree in physical education at his beloved alma mater, North Texas University.
At UA, Hez fell in love with his first and only sweetheart, Beverly Ann Cohoe. They were married in Fairbanks on Aug. 19, 1955. Their five children, Debbie, Donna, Diane, Hez Jr. and Melody were all born in Alaska and raised in both Alaska and Texas. Hez left behind his wife, Beverly Ray, of Surprise, Arizona; his children, Debbie Ray Shapiro of Tucson, Arizona, Donna Robinson of Sumner, Washington, Hez Ray Jr. of Fairbanks and Melody Atwood, of Spanaway, Washington; along with 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Diane Ray proceeded him in death and was the first to greet him as he entered heaven's gates!
Hez was a beloved teacher and coach at Lathrop High School in Fairbanks for many years. He was a teacher who taught to the whole child, believing character was just as important as academics. The impact he had on his students was profound, and to this day, many tell of how his life forever changed theirs. He loved them all dearly and would tell stories of all of his students for years to come.
In 1968, Hez spearheaded the effort to disassemble an old, forgotten WWII airplane hangar located in Tanacross. After convincing Gov. Hickel to sell him the hangar for one dollar, he organized a crew of high school students and volunteers to dismantle the huge hanger and move it to Fairbanks. His vision was to repurpose it as an ice-skating arena for the city. Coach Ray's initial group of boys was called the "First Boots on the Ground." Hez was a champion for the youth! He named the old hangar "The Big Dipper." Today, this beautiful recreation area is known as the Hez Ray Sports Complex.
Hez was the director of the Arctic Winter Game in 1970 and was elected the Vice President of the first Games. Hez also went on to be the Fairbanks City's Recreation Director.
In 1975, Hez took his family and moved to Denton, Texas. He and Beverly bought a 14-acre minifarm where he had a few high-spirited horses, some unruly cows, and other sundry animals that he would bring home for his children to nurse back to health. He spent a few more years teaching and coaching at Highland Park High School where he taught history and coached 5A wrestling. He always taught with a "hands on" approach and claimed to have never been thrown in a wrestling match with his students.
In 1985, Hez moved to Monument, Colorado, where he and Bev owned a flower shop. In 1990 he retired to Puyallup, Washington, and eventually moved to Surprise, where he and his wife enjoyed many more years. Since the ever-popular retirement game of golf was never Hez's sport, he blazed yet another trail to add a new sport for their 55-plus community, a slow pitch softball team that he named the Arizona Tumbleweeds. Eventually, Sun City Festival turned his makeshift field into a beautiful baseball field in the middle of the desert and a recreation league was born that still plays today. Hez was a gifted visionary who saw opportunities as ways to improve the lives of people. Who found opportunities to improve lives.
Hez also substitute taught in the Dysart School District in Surprise - even into his 80s! He was told he was the most popular substitute teacher in the district. He was able to bring out the best of his students, which often meant throwing out the lesson plans and replacing them with meaningful lessons about life that brought laughter, tears and true learning.
In 2014, at the age of 82, Hez published his book The Big Dipper: A Dream is Born. The dedication was to his life companion Beverly: "I met Beverly her freshman year in college, 1954. She offered to loan me her pencil - I never dreamed she came with it! She is a woman to ride the river with! Bev, you are my hero!"
He also told us many times, "My book will be dedicated to Youth, their energy, their enthusiasm, their tears and their laughter. I will encourage them to say Yes to life, no to drugs, and thanks to God."
Through the years, Hez wrote many poems using the name Zeh Yar. The following verses are an excerpt from a poem that reveals his heart for young people: Keep the Dream Alive, The Big Dipper: as Resplendent as Youth.
There is a tiny spark that burst into flame
And searches every face throughout the land
Trying to discover a special, compassionate name,
Asking one questions: "Would you catch Youth's hand?"
Oh, yes! There is a warmth beyond all earthly things
That brings us strength to rise above.
There is a spirit that moves on silent wings
And wakes the heart to love.
Keep the dream alive!
- Zeh Yar
Hez was one of the greatest Lemonade Makers that ever lived. Regardless of the "lemons" life gave him, he was always the ultimate optimist. Even in his last months when his body could not keep up with his spirit he told us, "I made up my mind a long time ago that I would always have a good day; and I always have."
Hez lived the last year and a half of his life in his youngest daughter Melody's home in Spanaway. He was constantly surrounded by love, laughter, family members, his beloved nurse Debbie, and a golden retriever named Denali. In a poignant farewell a few days before he graduated to heaven, his grandchildren surrounded his bed singing "The Eyes of Texas are Upon You." Even in his weakened state, he joined in singing with a smile on his face and sparkle in his eye. He passed away on March 17, 2020, surrounded by family and love. He will be missed greatly! His family loved him so much and learned lessons from their father and grandpa that will be passed on for generations to come. He is now with our Heavenly Father and will live in our hearts until we meet "In The Sweet By and By."
We love you, Dad! Zeh Yar
Memorial services are hoped to be planned this summer in Fairbanks and Bonham, pending current events. We will honor Hez's life by sharing the stories and the legacy of his life. In lieu of flowers, Hez's family ask that donations are made in Hez Ray's Memory to: Tanana Valley Youth Sports Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 61312, Fairbanks, AK 99706-1312. (Mail cash, check, or money-order.) Federal EIN: 92-0158803.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 5, 2020