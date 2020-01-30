|
|
Holger Jorgensen Jr., 68, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020, at the beautiful home he crafted on Commencement Bay in Tacoma, Washington, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 4, 1951, in Fairbanks, to Holger Sr. and Rosalie Gibler Jorgensen.
A popular graduate of the legendary Lathrop High School class of 1969, Holger was known then and now for his quick wit, love of a good laugh even at his own expense, and his proud Inupiaq heritage. He was also known for his gentle nature, magnificent hair, and his kind and beautiful blue eyes. Holger adored babies, most notably the recent birth of his grandson, Cooper. He loved football, dogs, chocolate, poker, music (especially Al Green) and haggling for sport.
Holger achieved 38 years of dedicated service to the City of Tacoma's Water Department. Even after a hard day's work, Holger and his steadfast buddy, Bill Sugiyama, volunteered their time digging trenches and fixing domestic water problems for senior citizens. Holger and Bill brought peace of mind to elders in their community with their generous efforts.
Holger dearly loved his family and friends and took delight in noting what made them happiest while providing surprises to match their interests.
Holger was predeceased by his mother, Rosalie Jorgensen. Left to cherish his memory is his longtime love, Cynthia Greiner McCann; beloved daughter Esa Jorgensen (Kevin Croy); his heart's delight, grandson Cooper Dale Croy; beloved daughter Ellie Jorgensen; father, Holger Jorgensen Sr.; and siblings, Erwin Tucker, Kathleen Hodges, Noel Jorgensen, Roberta Scott and "brother from another mother" Tony Rector; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family has planned a private gathering.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 30, 2020