|
|
Jorgy took his last flight on April 4, 2020, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Jorgy was 93 years old. There is no doubt that God took the controls and brought him home.
His life spanned 50-plus years of flying in the state of Alaska and around the world. When he flew abroad, his trips took him to England, France, the Middle East and the Far East flying the Herc's. (Hercules C-130). Jorgy flew a DC-3, DC-6 and a C-46 (just to name a few) which helped build the Trans-Alaska pipeline.
Just a few of the airlines he piloted for include Foster Aviation, Munz Northern Airlines, Pacific Air Alaska, Northern Air Cargo, Nenana Air Service, Fairbanks Air Service, Interior Airways, Alaska International Air, Warren Woods and his beloved Wien Air Alaska.
"Jorgy was acknowledged as a pioneering bush pilot." At 90 years old, Jorgy was inducted into the Alaska Aviation Museum's Hall of Fame on March 25, 2017.
Jorgy and his wife Rosalie raised their family in Fairbanks, and sometimes lived in Nome and Kotzebue depending on where work was. The family home still sits at Third Street and Graehl, which was considered the outskirts of Fairbanks back in 1950. This is one of the last family homes on that street which used to be lined with them. Now the homes are gone and commercial businesses have moved in. Jorgy was still living in this home up to the day he passed.
Around 1960, Jorgy and Rosalie traveled to Norway to meet his living relatives on his father Ole's side. They fell in love with Norway and the Norwegian lifestyle. He met all of his aunts and uncles and even though they are long gone now, Jorgy was so happy he took that trip and he met his Norwegian family. He met a second cousin that was about 14 years old at the time. That young boy (Reidar) is now 73 years old. This past summer Reidar and his girlfriend (Ragnihild) came to Alaska to meet Jorgy and the family. That young boy had never met an American, let alone an Alaskan.
When Jorgy was a young man, one of his passions was dog mushing. He had a wonderful team, and especially loved his lead dog, Kitter. He would spend winters racing, and most winters in Fairbanks you could find him at the local racing events. As a child, his mother had a team and would keep the team ready for travel. In the villages and the mining town of Haycock, the only mode of transportation was having a dog team to get around. He took great pride in handling his team on a professional and personal level - keep them dry, keep them warm, keep them fed, and keep them exercised. He learned all of this from his mother Jessie.
Jorgy joined the Alaska Territorial Guard pretty much as a kid. Later his older sister helped him join the army, and their mother had no idea this took place. She was madder than a wet hen when she found out they maneuvered this act without her approval. It all worked out though, as he used the GI Bill to help get his flying lessons. Jorgy was an accomplished A&P mechanic (airframe and power plant mechanic). He was a member of Local 302, as was his future father-in-law, Les Gibler. As a young man he ran dragline, which is how he met his future bride. He was working for Les at Morrison Knudsen Construction and Les invited him home for dinner. Lo and behold, there was Rosalie at the dinner table. The rest is history.
Jorgy was instrumental in building the Alano Club in Fairbanks. It was very important for him to create a place for others to come to terms with their addictions, just as he had. Jorgy attended many Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and mentored many folks in Fairbanks. He had many, many great relationships come out of this work.
Jorgy never knew a stranger. He loved parties and he loved people, and socializing for Jorgy was to live. When we get through this pandemic, there will be a huge celebration of life. When things settle down, a place and a time will be announced. He would not want anyone sad. Mostly he would want you to be happy - happy that you were a part of his life, happy that you were his friend.
Jorgy was ½ Inupiat Eskimo and ½ Norwegian. He was proud of his heritage. He was a proud veteran.
Jorgy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ooyan and Nagaruk of Koyuk, Alaska; Torgrim and Kari Jorgensen of Tvedestrand, Norway. His parents, Ole and Jessie Jorgensen of Alaska, His sister June Jackson of Brookings, Oregon; his brother Trygve Jorgensen of Kotzebue, Alaska. His son, Holger Jorgensen Jr. of Tacoma, Washington.
Jorgy is survived by his sisters, Martha Major of Fairbanks, Alaska; Thelma Christofferson of Valdez, Alaska; Clara (Bing) Martin of McMinnville, Oregon. His son Irwin Tucker (Tess) of Cathedral City, California. His daughter Kathleen Hodges-Walleri (Mike). His son Noel Jorgensen of Fairbanks, and his daughter Roberta Scott of Fairbanks.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Richard Tucker, Dennis Tucker, Bradley Hodges; Esa Jorgensen-Croy; Lindsay Jorgensen, Ellie Jorgensen, Andee Perkins, Sterling Scott, Lauren Scott, Kyle Scott, Bruce Scott, and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and others in Alaska and Norway.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 22, 2020