Our beloved husband, father and grandfather Homer L. Morris passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 7, 2020, in the Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home in Palmer, Alaska. Homer was born in Ralston, Nebraska, Sept. 25, 1936. He came to Fairbanks in the late 1940s.

He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 959. Also proud of his service with the Fairbanks Police Department and later the Fairbanks Fire Department. He was also a successful small business owner for several years. He loved Alaska especially the hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Grace Morris, of North Pole, Alaska; first wife, Karen Christensen (Morris), of Tucson, Arizona; and son, Daniel Morris, of Daytona Beach, Florida. He is survived by his second wife, Nila Morris, and son William Morris, of Fairbanks; son Joseph Morris (Gemma), of Las Vegas, Nevada; son David Morris (Farah), of North Pole, Alaska; daughter, Jill Johnson (Todd), of Alexandria, Minnesotal and seven grandchildren.

Their will be no funeral services per Homer's request; your prayers will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Homer fought a long hard battle with Alzheimer's Disease for many years. The family would like to thank the staff of the Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home for their kind and compassionate care of Homer in his later years, we are very grateful to you all. Dad may you finally rest in peace, your loving family.

