1/1
Homer Morris
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather Homer L. Morris passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 7, 2020, in the Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home in Palmer, Alaska. Homer was born in Ralston, Nebraska, Sept. 25, 1936. He came to Fairbanks in the late 1940s.
He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 959. Also proud of his service with the Fairbanks Police Department and later the Fairbanks Fire Department. He was also a successful small business owner for several years. He loved Alaska especially the hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Grace Morris, of North Pole, Alaska; first wife, Karen Christensen (Morris), of Tucson, Arizona; and son, Daniel Morris, of Daytona Beach, Florida. He is survived by his second wife, Nila Morris, and son William Morris, of Fairbanks; son Joseph Morris (Gemma), of Las Vegas, Nevada; son David Morris (Farah), of North Pole, Alaska; daughter, Jill Johnson (Todd), of Alexandria, Minnesotal and seven grandchildren.
Their will be no funeral services per Homer's request; your prayers will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
Homer fought a long hard battle with Alzheimer's Disease for many years. The family would like to thank the staff of the Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home for their kind and compassionate care of Homer in his later years, we are very grateful to you all. Dad may you finally rest in peace, your loving family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved